Things Heard & Seen Movie (2021) - Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer

Things Heard & Seen Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home's history.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.

Directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini starring Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter, F.

Murray Abraham, Karen Allen, Michael O'Keefe, James Urbaniak release date April 29, 2021 (on Netflix)