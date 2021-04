Never Again As Before Movie (2005)

Never Again As Before Movie (2005) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Four boys and two girls who have just graduated from high school vacation together in the heart-stopping Dolomite mountains.

On a dramatic climbing expedition up a mystic peak, they encounter a tragedy that will change each of them forever.

A film by Giacomo Campiotti with Natalia Piatti, Marco Velluti, Federico Battilocchio, Laura Chiatti