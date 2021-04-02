Top 10 Movie Karens

If you don't know what a "Karen" is, consider yourself lucky.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the most entitled, demanding, and obnoxious Karens in films. Our countdown includes “Edward Scissorhands”, “The Wizard of Oz”, "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix", and more!