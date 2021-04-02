Marchesano introduced as PFW Women's Basketball Coach

Year..

Evening everyone..well it's been a forgettable few years, to say the least, for purdue fort wayne women's basketball..

In five seasons under niecee nelson, the mastodons won just 22 total games, and they're coming off the worst campaign in program history..but who better to get things turned around than one of the best hoopers to ever suit up in the summit city?after being hired earlier this week, maria marchesano meeting with the media for the first time on thursday..it's a homecoming for marchesano, who starred as a player at elmhurst high school under mark redding from 1997 through 2001...she went on to play collegiately at butler, then professionally in italy, before beginning her coaching career at manchester in 2010..now, over a decade later, marchesano returns to northeast indiana with a chance to put her hometown team on the map..

Maria's full press conference is posted on our website, w-f-f-t dot com..