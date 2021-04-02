The Rochester Salvation Army gives out Easter dinner bags

The Salvation Army partnered with Hy-Vee to give out Easter goodies.

the rochester salvation army is hoping to spread some joy to families in the med city.

The organization has given out easter dinner bags to those who need it.

Kimt news three's mary peters was at the event this morning to learn what the giveaway means to the community.

The salvation army hopes to feed the body and feed the soul.

They're trying to do both this easter season.

The salvation army partnered with hy?

"*vee to give out easter goodies.

Cars lined the street this morning to pick up a bag.

Each bag had a hy?

"*vee certificate for a ham or meat, eggs, dinner rolls, yams, marshmallows, veggies, and jell?

"*o.

The best part is the bag also includes an egg dye kit and easter candy.

Major lisa mueller hopes this will give families joy this weekend.

We wanted to do something to tell this community how important they are, how much we love them, and how much we want them to be able to celebrate this weekend as well.

Just 45 minutes into the event this morning, the salvation army only has