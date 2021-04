Kangana Slams Karan, Aditya Chopra, Kirron Kher Cancer Diagnosis, Dia Flaunts Baby Bump |Top 10 News

Actor and politician Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer, Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra again, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham to shoot action scenes from April 2.

These are the Top 10 News In Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.