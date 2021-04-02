Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised a week after testing positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure, a week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Tendulkar was previously quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms. The 47-year-old took to Twitter to announce the development on Friday.

Tendulkar wrote Thank you for your wishes and prayers.

As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised.

I hope to be back home in a few days.

Take care and stay safe everyone.

#SachinTendulkar #SachinHospitalised #SachinInHospital