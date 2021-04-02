Sachin Tendulkar admitted to hospital days after testing Covid positive

Five days after testing positive for COVID-19, legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised for "abundant precaution under medical advice".

Last Saturday, Tendulkar had informed that he tested positive for coronavirus and added that all other members at his home have returned a negative COVID result.

On Friday, he tweeted: "Thank you for your wishes and prayers.

As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised.

I hope to be back home in a few days.

Take care and stay safe everyone."