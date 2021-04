Delhi to Meerut in 45 minutes | Know about 'smart highway' | Oneindia News

The two and a half hour journey from Delhi to Meerut can now be completed in just 45 minutes as the Delhi-Meerut expressway project now opens to traffic.

Here are some facts you should know about this smart highway that eases commute for thousands of people who travel between the 2 cities for business and other purposes.

#Delhi #Meerut #Expressway