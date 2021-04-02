Mug Club: World Autism Day

You by holland fas bakery andels autism awareness month.

But today is world autism day, a time to shine the light on the stigma surrounding a growing global health concern.

According to the cdc, autism now affects about one in 54 children.

For the entire month of april, the kelberman center is asking for your support in promoting understanding and awareness of autism in our community.

The 2021 virtual walk for autism is held all month long.

Organizers encourage you to include your friends, family members, school groups and businesses to pick any day in april, and any distance to walk, to raise funds for autism programs and services at the kelberman center.

Just visit kelbermancenter.org and click the walk for autism button on their homepage.

Also during the month of april, local businesses are selling puzzle pieces, and baked goods.

Pick them up at places like body by design, engelbert's jewelers, the bagel grove, utica coffee, even the toccolana club.... just to name a few.

