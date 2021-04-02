CBSE warns against rumours circulating regarding board examination, know it all | Oneindia News

To dispel the rumours doing rounds on the social media, The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a statement of clarification regarding the conduction of the upcoming CBSE board exams 2021, which are scheduled to be conducted from May for the academic session 2020-21.

After the release of the CBSE date sheet, several rumours are being spread regarding the schedule of the exam.

The board said that All students who are set to appear for the CBSE board exams 2021 are advised to only refer to the official website and social media handle of the board.

No information from other sources can be deemed reliable for the students.

