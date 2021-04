Board exams: Cancelled for class 10, Postponed for class 12 | Oneindia News

In a major decision, CBSE board exam for class 10 students has been cancelled, and for class 12 students has been postponed; Mamata Banerjee met the families of the Sitalkuchi firing victims today; Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise expressed his disappointment over the team's shocking defeat.

