Maharashtra board exams postponed as state records over 63,000 Covid-19 cases in a day|Oneindia News

As Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in Country with over 63,000 cases reported in 24 hours, The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education has postponed the Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Board exams scheduled to be held in April.

Now the Maharashtra Board 10th exams will be held in June while the class 12 exams will be conducted in May.

