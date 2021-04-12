Covid-19: India records biggest single-day spike in cases, 904 new deaths | Oneindia News

India has breached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic, as it recorded 1,68,912 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the sixth record rise in seven days, pushing the country's caseload to over 1.35 crore.

904 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count to 1,70,179.

India's tally of more than 1.35 crore Covid cases is the second-highest globally, behind the United States and just ahead of Brazil's.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 63,294 new cases and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours.

