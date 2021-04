Covid-19: India hits another grim milestone, record single-day spike and 1,619 deaths | Oneindia New

Hit by the second Covid wave, India recorded 2,73,810 fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in a new record high, taking the caseload to 1.5 crore; 1.78 lakh people have died so far.

This is the fifth straight day that over 2 lakh cases were reported.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka saw the biggest single-day surge in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra logged 68,631 infections, Delhi reported 25,462 new cases while Karnataka saw a spike of 19,067 cases.

#Covid19 #Coronavirus #CovidIndia