Rahul Gandhi suspends all rallies in West Bengal amid surge in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News

India breached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, as it witnessed the deadliest day of the pandemic with over 1500 deaths reported and a record ever biggest single day surge of 2,61,500 cases, taking the caseload to 1.47 crore total cases.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) April session has been postponed in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cancelled all his public meetings in West Bengal, where voting in three of the eight-phase assembly election is yet to be held, hours after taking a jibe at PM Modi for assembling large crowds at his rallies.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that There is a shortage of ICU beds in Delhi.

Queen Elizabeth bade farewell to Prince Philip at a funeral on Saturday that celebrated his seven decades of service.

