Election Commission bars Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours| Oneindia News

The Election Commission on Monday imposed a 24-hour ban on campaigning by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner.

Russia's Covid vaccine Sputnik V has been recommended for use in India by a committee of experts as the country battles a record spike in infections.

Haryana has announced a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am as the state battles a huge rise in coronavirus cases along with rest of the country.

In the wake of the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday directed airlines to serve inflight meals only on those domestic flight that have a duration of over two hours.

