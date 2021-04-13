'CM Mamata protesting against SC, Constitution': Dilip Ghosh on her dharna

BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on April 13 reacted on state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sitting on dharna after Election Commission banned her from campaigning for 24 hours.

Blaming CM Mamata for the killings in Cooch Behar, he said that "she is protesting against Supreme Court and the Constitution of India".

"I don't believe that she (Mamata Banerjee) will follow the law.

It doesn't suit a Chief Minister," said Ghosh.

Mamata Banerjee is sitting on dharna at Gandhi Murti, as a mark of protest after the Election Commission (EC) imposed a ban on her for 24 hours from campaigning in any manner from 8 pm of April 12 till 8 pm of April 13.