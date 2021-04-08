BJP’s Mithun Chakraborty fumes after Kolkata police deny permission for roadshow

BJP was denied permission to hold a roadshow of Mithun Chakraborty in Kolkata's Behala.

A group of party activists held a demonstration in front of Parnasree police station.

Protest was led by BJP's Srabanti Chatterjee, who is contesting from Behala Paschim seat.

“I have done so many campaigns, when did you see us breaking law and order.

Problem is caused by them (TMC), I want to know the reason for cancellation.

It is saddening that our party president (Dilip Ghosh) is being attacked.

We will tolerate everything till April 21, we won't let violence mar elections,” Mithun said.

Mithun, however, led a roadshow in Tollygunge for BJP's candidate Babul Supriyo.

“It is a shameful incident, didi (Mamata Banerjee) is scared of defeat.

She is trying to kill democracy through violence as always.

They also did not give permission to campaign here, but we managed to do it,” Babul said.