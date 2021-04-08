Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow cancelled: 'Where is problem in law and order from our side' asks actor

BJP workers staged protest near Kolkata's Parnashree Police station after actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow was cancelled.

Mithun Chakraborty demanded reason behind cancelling the roadshow.

"I have done almost 37 campaigns today.

I want to know the cause of cancelling the roadshow.

Did you see anything coming from our side that could start violence?

All of it is coming from that side.

Where is the problem in law and order from our side?," said actor turned politician Mithun Chakraborty.

Terming it a shameful act, BJP leader Babul Supriyo said, "They have always used violence to kill democracy."