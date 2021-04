Chauvin Trial: Day 4 Recap

Day four saw former police officer Derek Chauvin's then direct supervisor, take the stand and testify that Chauvin did not need to pin George Floyd down for more than nine minutes.

We also heard from two paramedics, a Minneapolis fire department captain, and Courteney Ross - George Floyd's girlfriend, reports Heather Brown (5:30).WCCO 4 News - April 2, 2021