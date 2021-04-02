Coronavirus vaccine: UK nears five million second dose jabs
Government data up to April 1 shows that of the 36,249,902 jabs given in the UK so far, 31,301,267 were first doses – a rise of 153,823 on the previous day.

Some 4,948,635 were second doses, an increase of 435,177.