Wolfe County rescue hikers 4/1

Had minor injuries.

Six college students are safe after getting lost in the red river gorge tuesday night.

Wolfe county ... according to the wolfe county search and rescue team the students got lost after taking a wrong turn on a trail....and while trying to get back on track the group traveled up a steep area..

With a system of cliffs.

After getting a call...search and rescue started looking for the group, around 9:30 tuesday night.

But rescue crews.say it was hard to reach the students because of the cliffs.

According to the rescue team..

It used 3-d maps to find the group.

Everyone made it back to safety, around four wednesday morning.

