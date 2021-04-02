Deer crashes through windshield of bus in Virginia

This is dramatic video of a deer crashing through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia!
The driver and students in shock.
THE DEER ACTUALLY LANDED ON A STUDENT WHO WAS TRYING TO SLEEP. THE ANIMAL FINALLY FINDS
