Friday, April 2, 2021

Deer crashes through windshield of bus in Virginia

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:29s 0 shares 1 views
This is dramatic video of a deer crashing through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia!

The driver and students in shock.

0:03 take nats 0:060:10 take nats 0:14THIS IS DRAMATIC VIDEO OFA DEER CRASHING THROUGH THEWINDSHIELD OF A SCHOOL BUS INVIRGINIA!THE DRIVER AND STUDENTS INSHOCK.THE DEER ACTUALLY LANDEDON A STUDENT WHO WAS TRYING TOSLEEP.THE ANIMAL FINALLY FINDS

