Kneeling on George Floyd’s neck ‘totally unnecessary’, lieutenant tells court

The head of the Minneapolis Police Department’s homicide division has testified in court that the kneeling on George Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed was “totally unnecessary”.

He spoke at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, who is charged with murder and manslaughter after Mr Floyd died in police custody after he was kneeled on for nine minutes and 29 seconds as he lay face down in handcuffs last May in Minneapolis.