CDC: Fully Vaccinated Can Travel Safely Again

KIMT News 3's Jessica Bringe breaks down the new guidance

Into next week.

There's new travel guidance for fully vaccinated people..

The c?

"*d?

"*c is eliminating testing and quarantine recommendatio ns.

Kimt news three's jessica bringe just us live from rochester international airport with more on the loosened recommendatio ns.

Jessica.

Amy ?

"* rst tells me the airpot is seeing an increase in passengers as more people get vaccinated against covid?

"* 19.

According to the cdc fully vaccinated people can travel domestically without getting tested for covid?

"*19 or going into quarantine afterward.

The cdc says around 30?

"* percent f the u?

"*s population have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Rst executive director john reed says the move is an important first step as more activity is being seen in its terminal.

We're 22 days now nationwide of over a million people getting back to travel.

You know, that's still down from where we were in 2019.

I think we're running about 45% of where we were in 2019 but it's definitely off of the lows that we experienced in 2020 for unvaccinated people who have to travel the cdc says they should get tested one to three days before their trip and again three to five days after travel.

They should also self?

"* quarantine at home for after travel.

Live in... kimt news 3 thank you jessica.

The cdc says everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask and practice public