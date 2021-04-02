Easter Tornado Anniversary

We look back at one businesses struggles to recover from last year's Easter tornadoes.

Easter sunday is this weekend.

It's a reminder of what happened last year when our community was devastated by tornadoes.

News 12's joeli poole caught up with a local assisted living facility that still remembers.

Morning pointe assisted living was one of the many buildings in our area that were destroyed by the easter sunday tornadoes.

Now , nearly a year later one of their buildings has reopened and one more is still under construction.

Cody harvey "you never think it's going to happen but that night it did."

The residents and staff of morning pointe assisted living facility are still working to pick up the pieces after last year's tornadoes.

The tornadoes hit two of their buildings causing them to have to rebuild from the ground up.

Almost a year later residents of the facility say they still remember the moment their building came down around them.

Louise hayes "it had rained hard all afternoon.

Most of us had gone to bed.

Around 12:30 it started pouring rain then came a big clap of thunder and it started raining from the ceiling."

This time of year often brings the most turbulent weather for those in our viewing area.

For some, it is a painful reminder of how quickly life can change.

Alisha landes "some of them still have nightmares.

That's a really sad thought for folks with dementia who can't remember what they had for breakfast but they can have that trauma that's lasted them a year.

Having these storm warnings and tornado watches.

Having the rain beat up against the windows is a big trigger.

For me personally easter will always mean something different."

Poole"though they still struggle with the post traumatic stress of last year's events, they say they are looking forward to this year's easter - as it reminds them how far they have come."

Cody harvey "i think easter will continue to be a happy time.

That day represents resurrection.

We have resurrected from what we went through.

Our residents have had faith and have kept the faith through this year.we have been through lows and we've been through highs.

Now we are finally rebuilt and are back better than ever and stronger than ever.

We are so glad to be where we are at today."

Across the street from morning pointe is the lantern at morning pointe and they are still in the rebuilding process.

Officials say they expect to be reopened in june.

