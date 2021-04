Officer and suspect killed in Capitol security breach

TIME.THE DOG OWNERS SAY THEYDONT PLAN ON PURSUING ANY LEGALACTION AGAINST THE DEPUTCAPITOL HILL ON HIGH ALERT AFTERA SUSPECT DROVE INTO 2 OFFICERSWITH A CAR.ONE OF THE ...AND THE SUSPECTHAVE DIED.

YOU’RE LOOKING AT AMAP OF WHERE IT HAPPENED.

WE’RETOLD THE SUSPECT HAD A LARGEKNIFE, AND ALLEGELDY CHARGED ATTHE OFFICERS.

FOX NEWSCORRESPONDENT LUCAS TOMLINSONREPORTS FROM WASHINGTON.0-:250:16 - 0:211:04 - 1:201:21 - 1:31AS WE WAIT TO LEARN MORE ABOUTTHE SUSPECT AND OFFICERSINVOLVED, THE LOCKDOWN AT THECAPITOL HAS BEEN LIFTED.A CHAOTIC SCENE ON CAPITOL HILLON GOOD FRIDAY.A SUSPECT WITH A LARGE KNIFERAMMED A VEHICLE INTO OFFICERSAND THEN GOT OUT AND CHARGED ATTHEM.THE SUSPECT SHOT AND KILLED.ONE OF THE OFFICERS DID NOTSURVIVE.PITTMAN says: "I ask that youkeep our US Capitol Policefamily in your thoughts andprayers."CAMERAS CAPTURED THE IMMEDIATERESPONSE.NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS, WITHSHIELDS COULD BE SEEN ARRIVINGCLOSER TO THE CAPITOL BUILDINGTO GET THE SITUATION UNDERCONTROL.POLICE SAY SO FAR THE SUSPECTWAS NOT KNOWN TO LAWENFORCEMENT.IT COMES DURING A TIME WHERECAPITOL HILL POLICE ARE STILLDEALING WITH THE AFTERMATH OFTHE JANUARY 6TH RIOT.JUST RECENTLY OUTER FENCINGAROUND THE CAPITOL HAD BEENREMOVED.PITTMAN says: "This has been anextremely difficult time for U-SCapitol Police after the eventof January 6th and now theevents that have occurred heretoday."THE CRASH ALSO HAPPENING ASMANY LAWMAKERS ARE ON SPRINGRECESS, AND MANY OFFICES AREEMPTY.HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI HASORDERED THE FLAGS TO BE FLOWN ATTHE CAPITOL AT HALF-STAFF.SCOTT says: "This is one of thetimes, when we should all take astep back on Good Friday and bevery thankful that there areAmericans willing to putthemselves in harms way in orderto defend others, my staff issafer because we have CapitolPolice doing their jobs andrisking their lives."SECURITY OFFICIALS TELL FOXNEWS THEY BELIEVE THIS MAY HAVEBEEN A LONE WOLF ATTACK AND NOTCONNECTED TO A LARGER THREAT.IN WASHINGTON, LUCAS TOMLINSON,FOX 4 NEWS.AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THEU-S CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER ANDTHE SUSPECT.POLICE SAY OFFICER WILLIAM’BILLY’ EVANS DIED FROM INJURIESHE SUFFERED FOLLOWING AN ATTACKAT THE CAPITOL’S NORTHBARRICADE.

EVANS SERVED WITHCAPITOL POLICE FOR 18 YEARS, HEWAS ALSO A MEMBER OF THE CAPITOLDIVISION’S FIRST RESPON