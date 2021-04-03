PFW Softball Drops a Pair of Games to Robert Morris

The Purdue Fort Wayne softball team had winning runs on deck in game one and on second in the game two, but the Robert Morris Colonials held off two walk off chances 5-3 and 10-9 on Friday (April 2).
Both starting pitchers for Purdue Fort Wayne, Shaina Eyre and Lauren McConnell, struck out a career-high seven batters each.
Two tomorrow... ???meanwhile, the mastodon softball team hosting robert morris for a double header this afternoon... colonials won the first game...???'dons up 3-0 in game two when we pick it up in the fourth... but natalie higgins gives the r-m-u offense a jolt with that swing... two run homer to left center cuts the 'dons lead down to one..???and the colonials weren't done... later in the inning... alaina york slaps one the other way... goes between morganne denny's legs... britney siebart scores on the error... r-m-u takes a 4-3 lead... ???lauren mcconnell able to get out of the inning with this strikeout... one of seven k's on the day for her... ???but robert morris goes on to win a shootout, 10-9 your final...