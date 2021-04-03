PFW Softball Drops a Pair of Games to Robert Morris

The Purdue Fort Wayne softball team had winning runs on deck in game one and on second in the game two, but the Robert Morris Colonials held off two walk off chances 5-3 and 10-9 on Friday (April 2).

Both starting pitchers for Purdue Fort Wayne, Shaina Eyre and Lauren McConnell, struck out a career-high seven batters each.