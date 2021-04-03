Former Biloxi Shucker Orlando Arcia walks it off on Opening Day

On a Major League Baseball Opening Day that saw four games go into extra innings, one of them was decided by a former Biloxi Shucker.

- on a major league baseball- opening day that saw four games- go into extra innings... one of- them... was decided by a- former biloxi shucker.- and sometimes... all you've got- to do is make contact... as - orlando arcia wins the game...- with a walk-off fielder's - choice... - in the bottom of the 10th - inning... to help his milwaukee- brewers beat the minnesota- twins... 6-5 final.

- - overall not a good day at the - plate, for arcia and keston - hiura... who combined to go jus- 0-7... with a run scored... and- that r-b-i walk-off.- brandon woodruff got the- start... allowing three - runs, over four innings... and- got picked up by freddy peralta- and hader... who combined for - nine strikeouts... accounting - for - all nine outs they recorded.- meanwhile... out west in- seattle... dylan moore went 1-3- with- three r-b-i.- other players with local ties..- mississippi state alum nate - - - - lowe... 2-6, with a run and fou- r-b-i... east central community- college alum tim anderson 1-4,- with a run... former- southern miss quarterback and - petal alum anthony alford,- with a run and two walks... and- richton alum ja-coby jones, wit- a run-scoring