Maoist gunfight: Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel react after death of soldiers

A day after a deadly encounter between security personnel and Maoists in Chhattisgarh, the state's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reacted to the incident.

Both the leaders said that martyrdom of the soldiers won't go in vain.

Search operations are still underway to find some missing soldiers.

Both the CM and HM said that the Maoists suffered losses in the encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on April 3.

Watch the full video for more.