Maoists' U-shaped ambush; hunt for Madvi Hidma: Chhattisgarh encounter explained

The April 3 encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur was one of the deadliest attacks on Indian soldiers in recent times.

The soldiers - personnel belonging to various security agencies - had launched a massive combing operation after intelligence inputs alerted them about the presence of Maoists in the area.

The ultras were led by dreaded terrorist Madvi Hidma, who is believed to have had a hand in multiple attacks.

The Maoists targeted the soldiers in a 'U-shaped' ambush by firing from two hilltops.

