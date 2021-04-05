'Maoists took away bodies in 4 tractors': Chhattisgarh CM on deadly encounter

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel commented on the deadly Bijapur gunfight.

India lost over 20 soldiers in April 3 encounter with Maoists who ambushed forces reportedly hunting for Madvi Hidma.

Hidma is a sinister Maoist believed to have hand in multiple attacks.

Baghel said, “It was not an attack on (police) camp...We had gone there to corner them.

We have been continuously setting up camps and making inroads into the Maoist bastions from three sides Dantewada, Sukma and Bijapur (south Bastar).” “Our operation (against Naxals) will be continued and more camps of security forces will be set up.

The sacrifice of jawans will not go in vain.

Road connectivity will also be expanded in the region and amenities will be provided to the local public,” he added.

