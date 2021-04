Acosta diagnoses 'post-Trump stress disorder' in the media

Brian Stelter asks about D.C.

Journalists adjusting to the Biden era and Jim Acosta says “I think we’re all dealing with some post-Trump stress disorder.” He points out there is a wide world of news to cover.

Also, Annie Karni says the Biden White House is more disciplined than Trump’s and thus, in some ways, more difficult to cover.