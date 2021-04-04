Fake firearm incidents in Redding increasing

Redding police said they are seeing more people in trouble with the law in possession of replica firearms. One was involved in a standoff on Saturday with Redding police.

11 pm open hello and thank you for joining us -- a standoff in redding ended with a man in handcuffs after police say he was holding a fake gun.

This is where the standoff took place -- on placer st and pleasant st.

Near the chevron gas station police say the initial call came in that a man was armed with a gun -- so police treated it as if it was real.

Police say he wasn't obeying orders before they arrested him.

We received a call of a male subject standing in the road away brandishing what appeared to be a handgun at passing vehicles and pedestrians.

When we arrived on scene we contacted the male who we believed to be suspecting of possessing a gun.

He was non- compliant with our directives.

Officers could actually see what appeared to be a handgun in his pant's pocket.

And so after negotiating with him for an extended period of time we were able to safely take him into custody.

Redding police say this is the suspect -- ronald turner from redding.

The 32- year-old was arrested for using a fake gun without any orange markings or symbols to let officers know it was a fake -- and for using it in a threatening way -- police say turner also had a controlled substance.

He was also booked for delaying and resisting arrest.

Another man arrested by redding police for having a fake gun anthony cloyd you see there in the photo was with a backpack that had the fake -- and a baton they say the fake had no markings on it to help police figure out if it was real or not cloyd was arrested for his warrant and for violating