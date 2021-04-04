DeSantis: Teams trying to prevent 'catastrophic flood situation'

Response teams in Manatee County, Florida, are trying to prevent a “real catastrophic flood situation” in the Piney Point reservoir area, Gov.

Ron DeSantis said after taking an aerial tour of the area.

The Manatee County Public Safety Department declared a state of emergency and ordered a complete evacuation of the Piney Point reservoir site and surrounding areas due to a leak that could cause a collapse of phosphogypsum stacks, radioactive waste that is created during fertilizer production and phosphate rock mining.