Boat and bicycle rental

With the nice weather ?*- boat and bicyle rentals at a local park is opening for the season.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall sails to silver lake.

It isn't every first weekend in april when silverlake boat and bicyle rentals owner ben owens gets to open up his business.

But this weekend was an exception.

Opening day doesn't usually happen until the middle of april.

But with temps in the mid seventies this weekend ?

"* owens couldn't resist getting a head start to the season.

We had some great weather predicted so we figured it was time to get out and get her going.

With this easter being a warm one for the med city ?

"* visitors like samina wasey stopped by to have some fun in the sun.

We were here at the mayo for um to drop off something and were here actually yesterday doing paddle boating and my son loved it so we just came back.

In case you couldn't get out here this weekend, silverlake boat and bicyle rentals will be open again next weekend.

In rochester, jeremy wall, kimt news 3 you'll be able to rent bikes and boats during weekdays