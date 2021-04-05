another easter pandemic

This is the second easter sunday since the pandemic took hold in the united states... but even this year is different than the last.

News 10's hannah follman shows us how people are celebrating this holy day.

Hannah/intro at rovin} people across the wabash valley are celebrating easter.

Although things still look different during the pandemic..

One local church took the opportunity to celebrate outdoors!

Pk} ***alleluia nats *** easter is a time for celebration and for everyone to join together and enjoy a sense of community.

"i think its a great day for everyone to feel a sense of joy.

Weve been cooped up and all of that.

With the great weather and the season itjust gets us all together" st stephens episcopal church brought sunday's service from the chapel to deming park.

A way for residents to enjoy the celebration while still keeping "we have a garden at the church but its just not big enough to have the number of people that we want to celebrate with so we came out here knowing it would be a big space" dozens of people gathered at the park to worship and celebrate the rebirth of jesus christ.

Reverend andrew downs says the importance of this day goes beyond the day itself "every sunday is an opportunity for us to come out like this and remember exactly that we are part of the resurrection and we have the opportunity to be redeemed.."

After the easter service kids came together for a fun easter egg hunt in the park!

"my favorite holiday is easter because i get to find eggs with my family" easter may be all fun and games for the kids.

But they also remind us of the true meaning of easter... "its because jesus comes down from heaven" hannah/outro at rovin} st stephens episcopal church will continue to hold its service outdoors each sunday at 10 am back to you.

