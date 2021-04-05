Families enjoy outdoor fun on Easter Sunday

“I’m going to probably save it up so I can get Pokémon cards.”

He has big plans for his found treasure.

“They were shiny and some had money,” the seven-year-old said.

Aiden McCann woke up Sunday morning to colorful eggs hidden all around his house.

"we actually thought about some type of community event that we used to do when we was younger that would bring us together.

The egg hunt was something that was the first thing that was on the list."

Ceo jerrell holman says it's all about giving back to their hometown."there's six of us that offered to run the nonprofit.

We've been friends for a long time.

About ten plus years."easter looks very different than it did just a year ago when the pandemic first began."thinking back, that was pretty much when everything was kinda coming together and everything.

It was settling in that the pandemic was actually happening.

It was definitely more private and everyone was at home with their families."

Luis chacon is the father of two-year-old marley."this is the first easter that he can run around and play around with kids in the park and stuff.

Luis chacon is the father of two-year-old marley."this is the first easter that he can run around and play around with kids in the park and stuff. It's exciting he's having a great time."he says it's a relief to be around other people and enjoy the holiday.

