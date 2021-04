Trial Of The Chicago 7 takes top prize at the SAG Awards

Netflix legal drama The Trial Of The Chicago 7 won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.For the first time in the 27-year history of the SAG Awards, the ceremony was pre-recorded and the TV broadcast was just an hour long.There was no red carpet due to the pandemic and, while much about the show was different to previous years, the 2021 SAG Awards still honoured excellence in TV and film.