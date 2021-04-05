Florence's most famous tourist attractions deserted amid strict COVID lockdown

The Ponte Vecchio and the Uffizi Gallery in Florence were deserted on Sunday (April 4) amid a strict COVID-19 lockdown over the Easter period.

The city normally attracts around 16 million visitors a year with many of those heading to see the famous bridge which crosses the Arno river and the gallery which houses works by Da Vinci, Rembrandt and Caravaggio.

All Italian regions are now in the "red zone" - the highest tier of restrictions - as the country battles a third wave, with about 20,000 new cases a day.

Non-essential movement is banned.