Monday, April 5, 2021

Watch as snow returns to the UK after record breaking March warmth with storm force winds and heavy snow in the Shetlands

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Catherine Munro captured this amazing footage of a roaring return to winter in the Shetlands on Easter Sunday.

Stormy northerly winds blowing directly in from the Arctic created a scene more akin to mi-winter.

Catherine told us that this was the most extreme Easter weather she had seen in several years.

