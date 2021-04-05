Watch as snow returns to the UK after record breaking March warmth with storm force winds and heavy snow in the Shetlands
Catherine Munro captured this amazing footage of a roaring return to winter in the Shetlands on Easter Sunday.
Stormy northerly winds blowing directly in from the Arctic created a scene more akin to mi-winter.
Catherine told us that this was the most extreme Easter weather she had seen in several years.