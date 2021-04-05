UK faces ‘bitterly cold’ day as temperatures plummet

Monday’s temperatures were expected to be up to 11C lower than during the sunshine of the Easter weekend as cold northern winds move over the country.Parts of the UK are expected to see the mercury fall to as low as minus 7C (19.4F) overnight as forecasters warn the country faces a “bitterly cold” day, with people waking up to snow in parts of Scotland and northern England.