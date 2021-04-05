‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Opens at the Box Office With $48.5 Million

The Warner Bros.

Film raked in $48.5 million over its opening weekend between Wednesday and Sunday.

People seem ready for emotional release, to experience that human connectivity .., Legendary vice chairman Mary Parent, via 'The New York Times'.

... and complete transportation that only movie theaters can provide, Legendary vice chairman Mary Parent, via 'The New York Times'.

It was the largest turnout for a movie since the beginning of the pandemic.

The film was available to stream on HBO Max in addition to opening at 3,064 North American cinemas.

93 percent of theaters have been cleared to open in the United States, with most operating at a 25 to 50 percent capacity