Monday, April 5, 2021

North Las Vegas launching in-home COVID-19 vaccination program

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:28s 0 shares 1 views
The City of North Las Vegas is launching an in-home COVID-19 vaccination program for homebound residents.

Starting today qualifying residents can schedule appointments by calling the hotline at 702-623-2136.

