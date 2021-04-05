Concours Elite’s 39th anniversary fundraiser benefitting Butte Humane Society

Concours Elite 39th Anniversary Show n Shine is taking place April 10 at the Chico Elks Lodge and all proceeds benefit the Butte Humane Society.

Restrictions are easing to once again allow for the annual concours elite car show... to benefit the butte county humane society.

Bob fitzgerald with concours elite collision center is here to share the details...thanks for being with us today.

Concours elite 39th anniversary show n shine.

Saturday april 10th 8 a.m.

- 2 p.m.

At the chico elks lodge.

All proceeds benefit the butte humane society.

Concours elite collision center is the host.

It will feature a bbq, music, family fun, spun organic cotton candy will be there for the kids, and nothing bundt cakes even a popcorn stand.

And don't forget about the raffle.

We'll have raffle prizes from flat- screen tvs to bikes for the kids!!

So come celebrate concours elite's 39th anniversary event and check out some kool cars and adoptable dogs.

All for a good cause.

This is an outdoor event with free admission but please remember if you are feeling sick in any way to please stay home and help stop the spread of covid-19.

Covid-19 sanitation will be practiced at the event to keep us safe.

If you have questions about car entries, please call bob fitzgerald at (530)624-5310.

If you would like to be a sponsor, please call jenn fitzgerald at (530)966-7184 or simply go to our website www.concoursel ite.com and donate from there.

Our goal is to reach $10,000 this year.

With community support and our help, we can reach our goal.

We'll be outside, people can wear masks, and we will have hand sanitizing stations set-up and disinfecting highly touch surfaces.