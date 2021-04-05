Putin signs law allowing him to hold power until 2036

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing him to run for two more terms in the Kremlin once his current term ends in 2024, a document posted on a government website showed on Monday.

The Russian government said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin signed a law that could keep him in office until 2036, allowing him to run for two more six-year terms. The move follows changes to the constitution last year that were backed in a public vote over the summer and could allow the 68-year-old to potentially remain in power until the age of 83.

The reform, which critics cast as a constitutional coup, was packaged with an array of other amendments that were expected to garner popular support, such as one bolstering pension protections.

The legislation, which was passed in the lower and upper houses of parliament last month, also prevents anyone who has held foreign citizenship from running for the Kremlin.

Putin is currently serving his second consecutive term as president and his fourth in total.

His current term ends in 2024.

The law signed by Putin limits any future president to two terms in office, but resets his term count.