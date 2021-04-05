Ben Carson Library

We take a look inside the new Secret Garden at Ringgold Primary in this week's look at What's Right With Our Schools.

Ringgold primary school is getting its 5th ben carson reading room.

Each reading room gets its own theme, and this one is going to be the secret garden.

It's yet another perfect example of - what's right with our schools.

Amy: we opened our brand new reading room.

This is a ben carson reading room.

Our theme is the secret garden.

Every school gets to pick their theme for the reading room.

We got to design it, pick up what goes in it.

Ben carson start finding these reading rooms across the country.

We have five now in catoosa county.

We are number five.

We also have a sponsor here in the chattanooga area.

The holland family foundation.

They have made it possible for all of our reading rooms in catoosa county.

When he heard about the carson reading rooms he was very interested in helping that program and the reading rooms grow in our area.

Ben carson was a non-reader as a young child.

And his biographies said he was one of the worst in school.

And his mom challenged him to start reading two books a week.

So he did and he learned very quickly that how much he could learn and how interesting it was to read.

And he went from being the lowest in his class as a young child to the top in his class.

Natural sound: should i get this or should i not?

Amy: it means that they have access to brand new books.

We work really hard to get a variety of things that we may or may not have an our library collection.

But they can come in and pick up a brand new book.

It's more like a bookstore.

Natural sound: this about to run and rant paige: i think it's important for them to read because they are going to need to do it their whole lives.

And it's important to get books that they enjoy in their hands early on because that is what gets them excited to read.

They get to pick up the books that suits their interests and their things that they like they are more apt to read.

Aubree: i love to read because it's it's something that you can do instead of just sitting down and playing video games.

It's basically one of my favorite things to do.

Natural sound: chicken little joined... amy: these reading rooms have brand new books; high interest tons of variety.

And so we really work hard to keep things that the kids are interested in.

And they can sit down they can come into a nice peaceful fun place and discover a book that they love.

