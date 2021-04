Test positivity raises slightly to 4.3%

The test positivity rate rose slightly on April 5 to 4.3%.

NEWS.AS MORE NEVADANS..... GETTHE COVID-19 VACCINE..THE VIRUS IS STILLSPREADING.STATE HEALTH OFFICIALSCONFIRMING....-1-HUNDRED -81- NEWCASES.... SINCE YESTERDAY.AND...IN THE LAST WEEK....THERE HAS BEEN.... ANAVERAGE..

OF ALMOST..... -3-HUNDRED NEW CASES.... A DAY.STATE HEALTH OFFICIALSALSO SAY...THE AVERAGE TESTPOSITIVITY RATE IS UPSLIGHTLY.... TO -4- POINT -