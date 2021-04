Nevada COVID-19 positivity rate trends up

After two and a half months of a steady decline, Nevada's COVID-19 numbers are on the rise.

The state reports a test positivity rate of 4.5% on Wednesday, up slightly from 4.2% days ago but also much lower than in January when the state reported 21.6%.

13 Action News Anchor Ross DiMattei explains what local health officials are saying about the recent trends.